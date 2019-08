FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez speaks during the primary elections, at a cultural centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that Argentina had “no possibility of default” if he were elected in October.

Fernandez, speaking at a seminar hosted by local newspaper Clarin, also said Argentina would have to sit down with its creditors to negotiate how to comply with its obligations.