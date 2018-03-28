FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Argentina agrees to $1 billion, 18-month repo deal with HSBC: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has agreed to a $1 billion, 18-month debt repurchase agreement with bank HSBC (HSBA.L), a source in the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

    The deal was part of the South American country’s plan to meet between $2 billion to $3 billion of its 2018 financing needs with repo deals. The source said Argentina still had no plans to tap foreign bond markets again this year, affirming Finance Minister Luis Caputo’s earlier statements to a local newspaper.

    Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
