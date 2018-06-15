U.S. nuclear, coal plant bailout plan still being 'fleshed out': Perry

BARILOCHE, Argentina (Reuters) - A plan requested by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent struggling nuclear and coal power plants from shutting is still being “fleshed out” by the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry gestures during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“This is not just singularly an economic issue,” Perry told reporters at the G20 Energy Ministers’ meeting in Bariloche, Argentina, citing the national security risks of potential cyberattacks on natural gas pipelines. He did not respond to questions on when the plan would be announced or its details.