FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 15, 2018 / 3:37 PM / in 20 minutes

U.S. nuclear, coal plant bailout plan still being 'fleshed out': Perry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARILOCHE, Argentina (Reuters) - A plan requested by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent struggling nuclear and coal power plants from shutting is still being “fleshed out” by the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry gestures during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“This is not just singularly an economic issue,” Perry told reporters at the G20 Energy Ministers’ meeting in Bariloche, Argentina, citing the national security risks of potential cyberattacks on natural gas pipelines. He did not respond to questions on when the plan would be announced or its details.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.