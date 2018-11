FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Science and Education Council in Moscow, Russia November 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin need to meet to discuss the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, a Russian diplomatic source said on Thursday, after Trump abruptly canceled bilateral talks with Putin at this week’s G20 summit in Argentina.

“We still have to discuss the INF. This is important. We still need a full scale meeting, like one in Helsinki,” the source told Reuters.