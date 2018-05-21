FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Six countries at G20 meeting reject Venezuela election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Representatives of Argentina, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Chile, and the United States said in a joint statement on Monday they would not recognize the result of Venezuela’s presidential election held on Sunday.

“Taking into account the lack of legitimacy of the electoral process we do not recognize the results of (Sunday’s) election ... which excluded the participation of some political actors,” said Argentina’s Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

Chile is not part of the Group of 20, but was invited to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers by Argentina, which holds the G20 rotating presidency this year.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Maximilian Heath; writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse

