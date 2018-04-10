Cargill restarts operations at two Argentina grains crushing plants

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Agricultural trading house Cargill Ltd has restarted operations at two of its grains crushing plants in Argentina that had been suspended due to multiple strikes by workers protesting layoffs, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Last week, U.S.-based Cargill Ltd said the Villa Gobernador Galvez plant, part of the key Rosario grains export hub, and a plant in Bahia Blanca would remain closed until at least Tuesday because the strikes, which it characterized as frequent and intermittent, left it unable to guarantee safe work conditions.

“We trust that we will not be obliged to suffer further stoppages,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The protests began after the company said it would restructure some of its operations in Argentina - the world’s No. 1 exporter of soyoil and meal - and lay off a “limited group” of workers.

Argentina is also the world’s No. 3 exporter of raw soybeans and corn.