High prices drive Argentina agricultural exports to record high

FILE PHOTO: Grain is loaded aboard ships in a port on the Parana river near Rosario, Argentina August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - High international grain and oilseed prices drove Argentine agricultural exports to a record high $9.755 billion in the first four months of 2021, the CIARA-CEC chamber of export companies said on Thursday.

The previous record was $8.408 billion reported in January-April 2016, the chamber said in a report. The South American grains powerhouse is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

CIARA-CEC said idle capacity of Argentina’s grain processing industry fell to between 38% and 41% in the first three months of the year, after a record in soybean milling was reached in March, when 3.39 million tonnes of the oilseed were processed.

Many Argentine farmers are opting to hoard crops this year due to instability in the peso and high inflation that makes stockpiling soy and corn more profitable than saving in the anemic local currency.

The central bank needs all the export dollars it can get to help replenish foreign currency reserves strained by a three-year-old recession exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentine farmers have sold 16.4 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans, including deals for 869,200 tonnes registered over the last week, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through April 28.

The sales are lagging last year’s tempo. At this point in 2020, some 20.8 million tonnes of Argentine soybeans had been sold, according to official data.

The government said sales of 2020/21 corn had reached 24.5 million tonnes, 850,000 tonnes more than at this time last year.