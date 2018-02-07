FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Argentine truckers strike affects grains shipping: port chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A strike by Argentine truck owners aimed at forcing an increase in hauling rates has halted grains unloading at some of the country’s terminals, Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, said on Wednesday.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and its No. 3 supplier of corn and raw soybeans. Wade said the trucking strike stopped some loading of cargo ships ready to transport grains from the country’s main Parana River transport hub of Rosario.

“As of today there are many ports that are left without merchandise”, Wade said.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh BronsteinEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

