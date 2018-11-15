Two Argentines with suspected ties to Hezbollah arrested ahead of G20

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Two Argentine citizens with suspected links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia were arrested on Thursday ahead of the G20 summit due to take place in Buenos Aires at the end of the month, Argentina’s security ministry said in a statement.

The two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested in a residence in the capital. Police discovered a small arsenal that included a rifle, one shotgun and a number of pistols, among other weapons.

Police said they discovered evidence of travel abroad “along with credentials in Arabic and an image of the Hezbollah flag.”

Police did not specify the nature of the travel or credentials, and did not say whether the men had intention of attacking the G20 event.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said on Thursday security forces were on the lookout for any suspicious activity ahead of the conference.