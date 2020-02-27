IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks: IMF spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentina’s economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Argentine officials are in discussions with the IMF for the renegotiation of the South American country’s $57-billion financing program with the Fund.

“The meetings will also be an opportunity to continue to discuss next steps with the authorities,” the spokesman said.