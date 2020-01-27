Argentina economy minister to meet with IMF officials in New York

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman will meet with International Monetary Fund officials in New York on Tuesday, an IMF spokesman said on Monday, as the government continues talks with its biggest creditor ahead of a massive debt restructuring.

Guzman will meet with Julie Kozack, the IMF deputy director for the Western Hemisphere, and Luis Cubeddu, head of the IMF’s mission in Argentina, the spokesman said.

Argentina is preparing to renegotiate its debt with its creditors, including the IMF, which has a $57 billion financing program with the South American nation. The new center-left administration of President Alberto Fernandez set a March 31 deadline to renegotiate Argentina’s rampant public debt.

The IMF spokesman declined to offer more details on the meetings. A spokesman for Guzman declined to comment on his agenda in New York.

Earlier on Monday, Guzman attended a Council of the Americas event in New York.

Guzman, a young economist with close ties to influential U.S. economist Joseph Stiglitz, has been tapped by Fernandez to help lead the country’s debt restructuring and negotiations with creditors for about $100 billion in sovereign debt.