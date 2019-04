FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has asked for a waiver from the International Monetary Fund to give the country time to provide fiscal data needed to complete the third economic review of its $56 billion standby financing agreement, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“It is a technical detail,” the spokesman said, adding that the data was not available at the end of March when it was originally expected to be provided to the IMF.