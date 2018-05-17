FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 2:40 PM / in 2 hours

Exact details of Argentina program still uncertain: IMF spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects to provide Argentina with a high access, standby arrangement but the precise details on what that will comprise are still under discussion, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A security personnel stands next to International Monetary Fund logo at IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“In terms of the details of what the program might be, the size...the exact type of the instrument, all of that is going to be part of the discussions going forward and the details that will be developed in the coming days,” Rice told reporters at a regular press briefing.

“In terms of the policies… fiscal policies, targets and so on, these are all issues that I put in the category of the detail of the program as it will emerge and so these are going to be topics for the discussion,” he added.

Argentina’s government said last week it was requesting a “high access stand-by” financing arrangement from the IMF.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

