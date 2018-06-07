IMF board to meet 'soon' on Argentina request: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board will meet “soon” to discuss Argentina’s request for an exceptional access stand-by agreement, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks for a deal were “well advanced.”

A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde would likely meet with Argentine President Mauricio Macri at the G7 summit in Canada, which starts on Friday, though no formal encounter was scheduled.

Local news site Infobae and television channel TN reported the treasury minister and central bank would call a press conference later on Thursday to announce details of the agreement. Treasury ministry and central bank spokesmen said a news conference had not been scheduled.

Rice said the IMF would support Argentina’s economic priorities and help protect the country’s poor.