IMF chief meets with Argentina's Guzman, says close dialogue to continue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Tuesday she had a “very good meeting” with Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman on his country’s economic situation, and said she expected the dialogue to continue.

“Our teams are working together constructively to help strengthen economic stability, protect the vulnerable, and promote sustainable growth,” Georgieva wrote in a tweet. “Our close dialogue will continue.”