IMF plans 'milestone' staff visit to Argentina in early October: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is engaged in a “very fluid and constructive dialogue” with Argentine authorities and is working on plans for a staff-level visit in early October, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing on Thursday.

Rice said staff visit would mark a milestone on Argentina’s path toward a new IMF program, but there no fixed deadline for reaching a conclusion. He said it was not yet clear if the staff visit would take place in person or online.

Asked if the IMF was considering emergency financing given recent developments in Argentina, where government bonds came under pressure after newly adopted currency controls, Rice said he was not aware of any such discussions.