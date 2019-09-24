IMF says it held 'constructive meeting' with Argentina's Macri, senior officials

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Mauricio Macri attends a ceremony in Ayolas, Paraguay August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The acting managing director for the International Monetary Fund said he held a “constructive” meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and other senior officials in New York on Tuesday.

The IMF will continue working with Argentine authorities to respond to the “difficult situation and the challenging times ahead” in the country, a statement by the IMF’s acting managing director, David Lipton, said.

The IMF, which has a $57 billion financing agreement with Argentina, is expected to make a decision on releasing the next planned disbursement for more than $5 billion in funds, which was originally set to be made this month.