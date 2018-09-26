FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

IMF's Lagarde, Argentine economy minister to make joint statement

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne will make a joint statement in New York on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Fund said.

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde greets Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne at the IMF in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. Jose Luis Magana/Pool via REUTERS

The spokesman declined to comment on the content of the statement, which was due at around 4.30 p.m. Eastern Time (2000 GMT). Dujovne said on Tuesday that Argentina should be able to announce on Wednesday a revised version of a $50 billion standby facility agreed with the Fund in June.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
