Meeting between Argentine economy minister, IMF officials had 'constructive climate': ministry

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's economy minister, Martin Guzman, speaks at Congress on the country's economic situation and debt plan ahead of the meetings with the International Monetary Fund officials who are traveling to the country, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A meeting between Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and International Monetary Fund officials on Friday took place in a “constructive climate,” a statement by the ministry said.

The IMF mission will stay in Argentina until Feb. 19 with the aim of observing the country’s economic and social situation, and the progress of the government’s economic program, the statement said.

Officials from the IMF arrived in Buenos Aires earlier this week to continue talks with the government about the restructuring of Argentina’s $57-billion financing program with the Fund.