Argentina inflation seen at 4% in November: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A vendor places chiken breasts for sale in a poultry shop in a market in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) likely advanced 4% in November, according to a Reuters poll of economists on Tuesday, which would mark an acceleration from the month before amid swirling economic crises in the country.

The eight local and overseas analysts consulted predicted on average that inflation for the year would end at around 54%, which would slow to a still high 45% in 2020, a major challenge for newly inaugurated President Alberto Fernandez.

The projections ranged from a minimum price increase of 3.7% and a maximum of 4.6% for the November CPI.

Argentina’s statistics agency, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC), is expected to release the official CPI data on Thursday afternoon, the first result after center-left leader Fernandez came into office on Tuesday.