FILE PHOTO: A vendor places chiken breasts for sale in a poultry shop in a market in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 2.2% in June, compared to the previous month, statistics agency INDEC said on Wednesday.

That rate was higher than a month earlier in May when consumer prices rose 1.5%.

Twelve-month inflation in June was 42.8%, the agency said.