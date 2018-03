BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Argentina ARCPIM=ECI rose 2.4 percent in February, bringing the 12-month nationwide inflation rate ARCPIN=ECI to 25.4 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A customer shops for groceries at a supermarket in Buenos Aires June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

That was up from 1.8 percent and 25 percent in January, respectively, according to official statistics agency Indec. The central bank is targeting 15 percent inflation in 2018.