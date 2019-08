FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday that a team from the International Monetary Fund would arrive in Argentina next week.

Macri negotiated the $57-billion standby agreement with the IMF in 2018.

Opposition leader Alberto Fernandez, who is now expected to win the presidential election in October, has said he would seek to “rework” the agreement.