Argentina's Macri vows to reverse primary election result, win second term

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Monday his coalition will “reverse the bad primary election result of yesterday” and vowed to win re-election following an upset by the main opposition candidate in Sunday’s primary election.

Macri, speaking at a news conference, said he instructed his economic cabinet to prepare policies necessary for “caring for Argentines.”

Regarding Monday’s market meltdown that send the peso, stocks and bonds tumbling, Macri said the Peronist opposition should look at its own policies.