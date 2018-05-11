FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina buys five used fighter jets from French navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina purchased five used Super Étendard fighter jets from France’s navy for 12.6 million euros ($15.1 million), the South American country said in its official government gazette on Friday.

Argentina is seeking to modernize its ageing military fleet for security purposes before hosting the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires later this year.

France’s ambassador to Argentina told Reuters in an interview last November that French shipbuilding company Naval Group was also in talks to sell four ships to Argentina.

Argentina used Super Étendard aircraft, which were manufactured by Dassault, during the 1982 Falklands War against Britain.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
