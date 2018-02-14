Argentina seizes package of objects adorned with Nazi symbols

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine police seized a package containing objects adorned with Nazi symbols, the Security Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, the latest confiscation of such artifacts in the South American country.

The package, which was shipped from the United States to the northwestern Argentine province of Salta, contained four World War Two helmets, a knife, and a figurine of the imperial eagle all displaying swastikas. It also contained three posters with references to the Third Reich, and two rifles, one a replica.

Police raided the home of the individual who picked up the package from a post office, the Ministry said, adding that the person was cooperating with authorities.

“There is no room in Argentina for these types of expressions, which make reference to a tragic era in human history,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in the statement.

In the 1940s, millions of Jews were murdered by the state in Nazi Germany, a genocide known as the Holocaust, along with others denoted as inferior. After the fall of the Third Reich at the end of World War Two, a number of high-ranking Nazi officials fled to South American countries, including Argentina.

Last June, police seized a cache of Nazi artifacts hidden behind a library in the house of an art collector in Buenos Aires.