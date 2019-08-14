Brazil's Bolsonaro warns of 'leftist bandits' plunging Argentina into chaos

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a promotion ceremony for generals of the armed forces, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that Argentina was heading for chaos as “leftist bandits” who performed well in Sunday’s primary election there will follow the path of Venezuela, which faces a deep economic crisis.

His comments to a crowd in the state of Piaui, streamed live online, reflect a renewed attack on the likely next government of Brazil’s southern neighbor and No.3 trading partner. Bolsonaro warned on Monday of a refugee crisis if President Mauricio Macri loses the deciding vote in October.