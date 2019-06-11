World News
Argentina's Macri chooses moderate Peronist as VP candidate

FILE PHOTO - Argentina's Lawmaker Miguel Angel Pichetto reacts before the opening session of the 137th legislative term in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Moderate Peronist Senator Miguel Pichetto will run as vice president under Argentine President Mauricio Macri in October elections, the president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, a selection that could help broaden the leader’s voting base.

In a series of tweets, Macri called the October election an opportunity to “consolidate democracy” and laid out a series of goals such as defending human rights and combating crime.

“For all of this, we’ll need to build agreements with a lot of generosity and patriotism, which all Argentines that share these values can support,” Marci wrote.

“Because of all of this, I want to announce that Miguel Angel Pichetto will accompany me as vice-presidential candidate.”

