Father of Argentina's president, Franco Macri, dies at 88

FILE PHOTO: Tycoon Franco Macri, father of Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, arrives for his son's taking office ceremony at Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Franco Macri, the father of Argentine President Mauricio Macri, died late on Saturday at his home in Buenos Aires at 88, Mauricio Macri’s government said.

Macri, who had suffered health problems for years, was born in Italy before immigrating to Argentina and becoming an important businessman in the South American country.

He ventured into different sectors, including carmaking, construction and services. In 2016 he reached an agreement with Argentina’s justice system to settle a debt owed from a postal company he owned. The deal was annulled by Mauricio after he took office as president.

Macri’s government did not provide details on Franco’s death or arrangements for his funeral.