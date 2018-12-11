Argentine court convicts former Ford executives for rights abuses

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine court has convicted two former executives of a local Ford Motor (F.N) plant of participating in the kidnapping of company workers during the country’s dictatorship in the 1970s, a lawyer for victims of the crimes said on Tuesday.

Ford officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case concerns the 1976 kidnappings of 24 people who worked at a Ford factory on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Former local Ford executives Pedro Muller and Hector Sibilla were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison, respectively, for their involvement in the kidnapping and torture of the workers, Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, a lawyer representing the victims, told Reuters.

Argentina was ruled by a military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983.