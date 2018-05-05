Shipping unclogged in Argentina grains hub after vessel ran aground

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Grains shipping on Argentina’s Parana River was returning to normal on Saturday after a ship ran aground on Friday, causing delays, the head of Argentina’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activity said.

The cargo ship Pilatus Venture, contracted by Glencore and en route to Australia, was stranded on Thursday about 85 km (53 miles) south of Rosario on the Rio Parana, the country’s principal commercial waterway.

“It is already released and traffic control centers in Rosario and San Nicolas are regulating traffic,” said Guillermo Wade, the port chamber manager.

Around 60 ships faced delays on Friday. Farmers in Argentina, the world’s top supplier of soymeal and soy oil, are beginning their seasonal harvest of corn and soy, and port activity is increasing.