Did recent rains help Argentina's soybeans? - Braun

Some market analysts would say that the Argentine soybean crop is as good as dead, as many forecasts have been slashed to multiyear lows.

But that may not be the case as rains glossed the area last weekend and may do so again this weekend, and the crops may be in a position to benefit from this moisture.

A substantial drought has thinned harvest hopes for many soybean farmers in Argentina, which is the leading exporter of soybean products. Many analysts are now leaning more heavily toward top producers Brazil and the United States to make up for the lost supply.

Indeed, Argentina’s harvest will not be great, but there is a chance that losses do not end up as large as some expect.

Not all of the production regions received rain last weekend, but some areas may have received up to an inch (25 mm) - much more than has recently been observed. Late on Monday, weather models suggested this could happen again on or around Saturday.

Most importantly, the recent and expected moisture is not necessarily too late to make a difference because the yield-determining phase of growth is still very much in progress.

As of Thursday, about 72 percent of soybeans were still in the pod-filling stage in the province of Buenos Aires, judging from weekly data published by Argentina’s agriculture ministry. Cordobá had 78 percent of its crop still in this stage, and together the two provinces account for roughly two-thirds of the country’s bean production.

About 6 percent of the soybeans in each of these provinces were in the flowering stage and the rest were in the maturation process.

The No. 3 province of Santa Fe has been hit harder by the drought. The crops are in considerably worse condition than in the top provinces and 41 percent of the soybeans were already maturing as of March 15.

So far in March, crop conditions in the leading producers have not fallen nearly as sharply as during the month of February.

As of March 15, about 60 percent of the soybeans in Cordobá and 61 percent of those in Buenos Aires were in good or very good state, compared with 64 percent for both at the start of the month. The Feb. 1 rating was 78 percent in Buenos Aires and 87 percent in Cordobá. (tmsnrt.rs/2G3mFZv)

Late last week, Argentina’s Rosario Grains Exchange chopped its peg for the country’s soy crop to 40 million tonnes from last month’s 46.5 million. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange recently revised its outlook to 42 million tonnes, significantly lower than its original projection of 54 million.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sharply dropped its number earlier this month to 47 million tonnes from 54 million, but its harvested area estimate remains 1.5 million hectares higher than the planted area peg from the country’s agriculture minister.

USDA had called for the 2017-18 Argentine soybean crop to hit 57 million tonnes in its original forecast last May.

GOOD TO KNOW

Industry-wide soybean harvest estimates for Argentina have been slashed over the last several weeks in response to the bone-dry conditions. But Argentine-based analysts as well as the exchanges may have a history of “over-slashing.”

In 2016 persistent, heavy rains were cause for great concern during the critical stretches of Argentina’s soybean campaign. Harvest pegs dropped as low as 52 million tonnes on fears that more than a million hectares had possibly been lost to flooding. These lowball estimates were mostly introduced into the marketplace around April or May, after harvest began.

Rains also caused a stir in 2017 along with some patches of dryness, causing the Argentine exchanges to drastically cut production to around 53 million tonnes in January, which was basically just after planting had concluded. However, they began increasing numbers again in the subsequent months as decent weather prevailed.

Yields were also likely underestimated in the previous two years, which contributed to the lower estimates in addition to the uncertainties around harvested area.

Argentina’s agriculture ministry maintains that the 2016 soybean harvest hit 58.8 million tonnes while the 2017 harvest was a more modest 55 million. USDA claims 56.8 million and 57.8 million tonnes were raised in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

It is worth pointing out that USDA was generally on the higher side of market forecasts for Argentina’s soybeans during 2016 and 2017.

Crops are obviously faring much worse this year, though. The 2018 season has been one of the most trying in a long time, perhaps ever for some of the country’s farmers.

While the latest and upcoming rains in Argentina could not possibly reverse all the damage that has been done, it would be unwise to rule Argentina’s season completely over just yet.