September 25, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Argentina hit by national strike against Macri reforms

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Shops were shuttered and the streets of Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires were quiet on Tuesday as the country’s largest union called a 24-hour strike to protest against the business-friendly policies of President Mauricio Macri’s government.

Employees are seen at empty check-in counters at the hall of Jorge Newbery metropolitan airport during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina’s main agricultural export port of Rosario was closed by the strike, as was public transport services and private freight shippers, unions said. Financial markets were due to open as normal on Tuesday but traders said volumes were likely to be small.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
