November 17, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Discovered Argentine sub imploded below surface: defense ministry

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine submarine that disappeared one year ago was found “imploded” 907 meters (2,975 feet) below the ocean surface, Argentina’s defense ministry said at a news conference on Saturday, hours after the government announced the discovery of the missing sub.

The defense ministry also said it could “neither confirm nor deny” if the discovered submarine could be recovered until more information was known.

Reporting by Scott Squires and Jorge Otaola; editing by Bill Berkrot

