FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Satellite signals not helpful to Argentine submarine search: navy official
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
Commentary
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Satellite signals not helpful to Argentine submarine search: navy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (Reuters) - Seven satellite calls that Argentine officials detected recently believed to have come from a navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic have not helped to determine the vessel’s location, a navy official said on Sunday.

“We analyzed these signals, which as we know were intermittent and weak,” said Gabriel Galeazzi, a naval commander. “They could not help determine a point on the map to help the search.”

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.