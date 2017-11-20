Satellite calls did not come from missing Argentine submarine: navy spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and rescue-operation for a missing Argentine submarine did not come from the vessel, a navy spokesman told reporters on Monday, dashing hopes that the calls had come from the 44-member crew.

A car enters the Argentine Naval Base where the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine sailed from as a picture of it hangs on a fence in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The communications had been detected on Saturday. But the ARA San Juan submarine sent its last signal on Wednesday, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said.

The calls “did not correspond to the satellite phone of the submarine San Juan,” Balbi said.

Storms have complicated efforts to find the navy submarine, which had gone missing in the South Atlantic.

More than a dozen boats and aircraft from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil had joined the search effort.

Authorities have mainly been scanning the sea from above, as storms have made the search difficult for boats.