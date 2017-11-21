Weather improves but clock ticks for Argentine submarine search

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (Reuters) - The search for a missing Argentine submarine and its 44-member crew was helped by calmer seas on Tuesday, but there were no new clues about its location and worries multiplied because the vessel may be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman said.

A man stands in front of signs in support of the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan submarine missing at sea, placed on a fence outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The ARA San Juan was en route from Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city, to its base in Mar del Plata and was about 300 miles (480 km) off the coast when it gave its last location on Wednesday, soon after reporting an electrical malfunction.

If the German-built submarine had sunk or was otherwise unable to rise to the surface since it sent its last signal, it would be winding down its seven-day oxygen supply.

“Assuming the worst, that it was underwater and could not snorkel - which means renewing air and oxygen - and could not rise to the surface on its own, we would be in the sixth day of oxygen,” navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.

More than a dozen boats and planes from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil have joined the search. Authorities had been mainly scanning from the sky as storms halted the maritime hunt last weekend.

The weather improved on Tuesday, helping search efforts by sea. Wind speed slowed and waves that rose as high as 8 meters (26 feet) at the weekend diminished.

Planes participating in the search for the ARA San Juan submarine that is missing at sea are seen at the Almirante Zar Navy air base in Trelew, Argentina, in this handout released on November 21, 2017. Argentine Navy/Handout via REUTERS

“The search by patrol ships has become more effective thanks more than anything to less pounding by the waves, which have fallen to three or four meters,” Balbi said.

Also on Tuesday, authorities investigated white flares spotted in the South Atlantic overnight. Searchers found an empty floating raft, and noticed the flares from a distance. But the raft’s brand suggested it did not belong to the ARA San Juan, which was equipped with only red flares for emergencies and green flares for other situations, the navy said.

A sign in support of Maria Krawczyk, a submarine officer on board the Argentine navy submarine ARA San Juan, which went missing in the South Atlantic, and for the other 43 crew members is displayed on a fence outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 20, 2017. The sign reads: "Girlfriend, we love you and we wait for you and your 43 mates. Be strong!" REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Searchers have suffered other disappointments.

Analysis of satellite signals and sounds detected by underwater probes, initially thought to be messages from the crew, has found they did not come from the vessel.

“The sounds could be biological. We have discarded the possibility that it was a clanging of morse code against the hull of the submarine,” Balbi said.

Relatives of crew members have been gathered at a naval base in Mar del Plata, where the search is being coordinated.

The ARA San Juan was launched in 1983, the newest of three submarines in the navy’s fleet, and underwent maintenance in 2008 in Argentina. Its four diesel engines and its electric propeller engines were replaced, according to specialist publication Jane’s Sentinel.