Argentina says November tax revenue up 23.1 percent

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue rose 23.1 percent in November compared with a year earlier to 224.464 billion pesos ($12.97 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Friday.

That was a smaller increase than the 31.4 percent year-over year rise in October. Argentina’s tax income in November 2016 was higher than normal due to revenues from a tax amnesty program, AFIP director Alberto Abad told reporters.

($1 = 17.31 Argentine pesos at the end of November)