Business News
July 26, 2019 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina posts June trade surplus of $1.06 billion: statistics agency

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade surplus of $1.06 billion in June, the government statistics agency INDEC said on Thursday, compared with a deficit of $322 million in the same month a year ago.

South America’s second largest economy, which has seen exports bolstered by a weak local peso currency, posted a trade surplus of $1.373 billion in May.

Analysts had predicted a trade surplus of around $1 billion, driven by strong farm exports and falling imports linked to tepid domestic consumption and a weak peso.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
