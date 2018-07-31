Argentina's Mendoza province becomes first to pass law allowing Uber

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] got the green light on Tuesday to operate in Argentina’s Mendoza province when lawmakers there passed the country’s first law regulating ride-hailing applications.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The Senate voted 24-14 in favor of the law, which specifically allows such services in Argentina’s fifth-largest province by population, the legislature said on its website.

Uber has been operating in the capital Buenos Aires for more than two years despite court rulings ordering the company to stop and internet service providers to block its platform. Uber has said that the lack of explicit regulation does not mean the service is banned, and that it obeys Argentine law, pays taxes and wants cities to pass ride-hailing regulations.

Uber could begin operating in the province as soon as September, Mendoza newspaper Diario Uno reported.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Buenos Aires court in 2016 found Uber in violation of local transportation and labor standards. While the company serves several cities in Brazil, Bolivia and Chile, it does not operate elsewhere in Argentina, according to its website.

The San Francisco-based company has clashed with governments in many cities and countries. Taxi services and labor groups have been frequent opponents of the Silicon Valley startup.