FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF to sell 25 percent of electricity unit to GE: source
Sections
Featured
Disney goes to battle against digital rivals with $52 billion Fox deal
Business
Disney goes to battle against digital rivals with $52 billion Fox deal
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 14, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in an hour

Argentina's YPF to sell 25 percent of electricity unit to GE: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA (YPFD.BA) will sell a 25 percent stake in its electricity generation unit to U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N), a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

    YPF is also in “advanced talks” to sell an additional 25 percent stake in the unit, called YPF Energia Electrica, to U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. News of the deal was reported earlier on Thursday by local newspaper Clarin.

    Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc CohenEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.