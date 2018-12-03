Health News
Dutch firm argenx, J&J affiliate to collaborate on cancer therapy

(Reuters) - Netherlands-based biopharmaceutical company argenx SE said it signed a deal with Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies unit, to develop its Cusatuzumab drug in certain types of cancer.

The deal, which is potentially worth up to $1.6 billion, represents a global collaboration and licensing agreement for the cancer drug Cusatuzumab, the company said.

Janssen will pay argenx $300 million in upfront cash payment, while Johnson & Johnson Innovation will make an equity investment of $200 million in argenx, the company said.

The Netherlands-based company, which develops antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, will be eligible to receive potentially up to $1.3 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones, it said in a statement.

