Continental in talks to buy Israel's Argus Cyber Security: media
October 30, 2017 / 8:06 AM / in an hour

Continental in talks to buy Israel's Argus Cyber Security: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental AG is in advanced talks to buy Israel’s Argus Cyber Security, which has developed technology to protect connected cars from hacking, for about $400 million, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The logo of Continental AG, a German automotive manufacturing company specialized in tyres, brakes and car safety products is pictured on a rim at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Founded in 2013, Argus has raised $30 million to date, including $26 million two years ago from Magna International, Allianz, the SBI Group and Israeli venture capital funds Magma and Vertex.

“This is not the first time such rumors have circulated and Argus does not comment on rumors or speculation,” a spokeswoman for Argus said.

Continental was not immediately available to comment.

The company earlier this month launched a technology for delivering over-the-air vehicle software updates jointly with Continental subsidiary Elektrobit.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
