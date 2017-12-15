Austrian airline Niki to lose runway slots unless buyer is found

VIENNA (Reuters) - Insolvent Austrian airline Niki may lose its valuable runway slots within a week if no buyer is found quickly for its assets, increasing pressure on its administrators to agree a deal, the chief of Niki’s works council said on Friday.

“This is the time frame in which there must be a solution,” Stefan Tankovits said on ORF radio on Friday. Austria’s Transport Ministry said it was in talks with the coordinating authority Slots Austria about an extension.

Niki was forced to file for insolvency on Wednesday after German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) scrapped plans to buy the Austrian business of collapsed Air Berlin, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

Niki’s most attractive assets are its take-off and landing slots, but in Europe when airlines go bust these are usually returned to a pool and redistributed unless a buyer is found.

After filing for insolvency, Niki needs to get special permission from Austria’s transport ministry to keep the slots. Slots Austria said on Thursday there was the basis for an agreement that Niki’s slots should be extended.

But the transport ministry still has to make a final decision.

Former motor racing driver and Niki’s founder Niki Lauda as well as tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) have expressed an interest in taking over Niki.

Talks with possible buyers are continuing on Friday, a spokesman for Niki’s insolvency administrator said. A spokeswoman for Lauda said he had traveled to Frankfurt early on Friday to join the negotiations.

Lauda had told Austrian broadcaster ORF late on Thursday that he was very optimistic he could agree a deal to buy the carrier.

Niki has around 1,800 slots, or around 1.6 percent of the available slots in Austria, for the winter season which ends March 23, according to Slots Austria.

For the following summer season, which ends in October 2018, it has 1,700 slots.