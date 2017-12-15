FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in an hour

Seven days left to find solution for Niki airline: works council chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The sale of insolvent Austrian airline Niki must be agreed within seven days as its valuable runway slots will be lost afterwards, the chief of Niki’s works council said on Friday.

So far, former motor racing driver Niki Lauda and tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) have expressed an interest in taking over Niki.

    The runway slots, one of Niki’s most attractive assets, are still valid for seven days, Stefan Tankovits said on ORF radio on Friday.

    “This is the time frame in which there must be a solution,” he said.

    Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

