(Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Altran Technologies (ALTT.PA) said on Thursday it would buy design and engineering services firm Aricent from group of investors led by KKR for a total enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros (£1.5 billion).

Altran said the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, would be accretive to earnings per share from the first year.