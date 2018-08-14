Aridis' shares rise in muted market debut

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS.O) rose as much as 5.4 percent to $13.70 in its U.S. market debut on Tuesday, joining a host of other small-cap biotechs that have gone public this year.

Shares opened at $13.02, above the initial public offering price of $13 per share. At the opening price the company has a market value of $102.7 million.

60 IPOs have raised a combined $13.1 billion in the second quarter of this year, the highest in a quarter in three years, according to Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused ETFs.

Out of these, small-cap health care companies, mostly biotechs, made up for 40 percent of these offerings.

Aridis is developing treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections. Its lead product, code named AR-301, was recently tested in a mid-stage clinical trial in pneumonia patients where the infection was caused by a bacteria known to be resistant to multiple drugs.

The offering would allow the company to start its late-stage clinical trial for AR-301, Aridis’ Chief Executive Officer Vu Truong told Reuters.

The rise of drug-resistant bacteria is a growing threat to modern medicine and has been made worse in recent years by overuse of antibiotics and cutbacks in drug research.

Aridis’ AR-301 is an antibody that targets a toxin, but preserves human immune cells, differing from how antibiotics work.

“The industry is now starting to use innovative approaches to fighting infections, and recognizing that using the same approach since the past few decades is finally catching up to us,” Truong said.

The company raised $26 million from the offering of 2 million shares, which was priced at the lower end of its indicated price range of $13 to $15 per share.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co acted as sole book-running manager.