Four missing, 10 injured after boats collide in Arizona

(Reuters) - Four people are missing and 10 others injured after two boats slammed head-on into each other on the Colorado River in Arizona, flinging all aboard into the water and causing both vessels to sink, police said on Sunday.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office search and rescue boats look for four people missing on the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu in Arizona, U.S. September 2, 2018. Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

The collision happened late on Saturday near the state’s border with California when a boat with 10 people on board and a craft carrying six people collided. Several people were rescued by nearby boaters, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Divers were searching on Sunday for the four who went missing, the sheriff’s office said. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

One person was airlifted from the scene in critical condition with a head injury, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. Nine other people were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two others were not seriously injured and did not need to go to a hospital, authorities said.