September 20, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nine killed, including seven suspected illegal immigrants, in Arizona car crash

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A sport utility vehicle carrying seven suspected illegal immigrants was hit head-on by another car on an Arizona highway, killing nine people and seriously injuring two others, state police said on Thursday.

The collision occurred late on Wednesday when a Chevrolet Suburban, containing seven immigrants and two U.S. citizens, was hit by a Buick passenger vehicle on State Route 79 near Florence, Arizona, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collision, which occurred about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jonathan Oatis

