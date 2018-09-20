Nine killed, including seven suspected illegal immigrants, in Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A sport utility vehicle carrying seven suspected illegal immigrants was hit head-on by another car on an Arizona highway, killing nine people and seriously injuring two others, state police said on Thursday.

The collision occurred late on Wednesday when a Chevrolet Suburban, containing seven immigrants and two U.S. citizens, was hit by a Buick passenger vehicle on State Route 79 near Florence, Arizona, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collision, which occurred about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.