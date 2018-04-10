FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:17 PM / in an hour

Six killed as plane crashes into Arizona golf course, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Six people died when their small propeller plane crashed shortly after take-off into a golf course in southern Arizona, police said on Tuesday.

The plane crashed on the TPC Scottsdale Champions golf course after taking off from Scottsdale Airport at about 8:45 p.m. local time on Monday, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement. It did not identify the dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash of the Piper PA 24, a FAA spokesman said.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe

